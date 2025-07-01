Santori & Peters Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Santori & Peters Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.52.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.47, for a total value of $10,075,372.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,875,385.09. This trade represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.47, for a total transaction of $353,353.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,643.90. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,095 shares of company stock worth $93,076,345. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META stock opened at $738.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $643.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

