Savills plc (LON:SVS) Insider Simon J. B. Shaw Sells 3,172 Shares

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 3,172 shares of Savills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,016 ($13.95), for a total value of £32,227.52 ($44,256.41).
Savills Stock Down 2.6%
Shares of LON SVS opened at GBX 992 ($13.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 969.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 992.55. Savills plc has a 12 month low of GBX 858.89 ($11.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,298 ($17.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.
Savills Company Profile
Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Savills
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Tesla’s Robotaxi Hype Fuels Bullish Price Targets to $500
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Value vs Growth Ratio Hits Cycle Low—Top Value Picks to Buy
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Biotech Catalyst Alert: NKTR, CDTX & WGS Rallying With Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.