Savills plc (LON:SVS) Insider Simon J. B. Shaw Sells 3,172 Shares

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 3,172 shares of Savills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,016 ($13.95), for a total value of £32,227.52 ($44,256.41).

Savills Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of LON SVS opened at GBX 992 ($13.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 969.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 992.55. Savills plc has a 12 month low of GBX 858.89 ($11.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,298 ($17.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Savills Company Profile

Founded in the UK in 1855, Savills is one of the world’s leading property agents. Our experience and expertise spans the globe, with 600 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.

