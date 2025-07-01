Scott & Selber Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 588 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.47, for a total transaction of $353,353.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,643.90. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.89, for a total transaction of $365,837.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,129.05. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,095 shares of company stock valued at $93,076,345 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $738.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $747.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $643.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.