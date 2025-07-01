Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 264 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,216 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 30.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $309.57 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.03 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,110 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $964,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,034,210. This trade represents a 12.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,820. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.