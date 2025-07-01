Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,645 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $10,408,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

