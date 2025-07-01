Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,332 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,332 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $4,135,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

AWI stock opened at $162.38 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.68 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

