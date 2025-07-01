Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 12,090.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,455,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $756,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,721 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $79,113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $50,166,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,929,000 after buying an additional 2,512,060 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ET opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

In other news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,185.04. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

