Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 167,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,088,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $132.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $140.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

