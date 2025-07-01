Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

