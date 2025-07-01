Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 15,402 Shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ING Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,161,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,054 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ING Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,946,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,844,000 after buying an additional 31,963 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,381,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,989,000 after acquiring an additional 74,771 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ING Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,774,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,806,000 after acquiring an additional 121,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ING Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after acquiring an additional 416,762 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Group stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. ING Group, N.V. has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ING Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

