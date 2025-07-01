Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,516 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 128.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $1,209,000. Park Capital Management LLC WI acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BMI. Argus set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.60.

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:BMI opened at $245.13 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.17 and a 1-year high of $256.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.47.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 22.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

