Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,145 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 523,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 379,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 26,615 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 87,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Baird R W raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,138.20. This represents a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mohit Ramani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -102.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -482.35%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

