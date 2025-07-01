Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,110 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $85,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,865,000 after buying an additional 3,489,314 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,256,000 after buying an additional 2,551,899 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $290.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $292.65. The company has a market cap of $806.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

