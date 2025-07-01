Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock opened at $383.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.57.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Baird R W downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 target price (up from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

