Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $942,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,357 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get General Mills alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in General Mills by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.73.

General Mills Stock Up 2.7%

GIS opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.