Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 141,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,371,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 20.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.64.

AEE opened at $95.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average is $95.94. Ameren Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.97%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

