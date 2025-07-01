Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Dbs Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $71.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.7108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

