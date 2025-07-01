Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 339 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 54.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,814.67. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,675. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,733 shares of company stock valued at $59,649,301. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.