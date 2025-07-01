Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,273 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $8,000,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 63,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,959,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

