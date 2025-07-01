Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8%

REGN stock opened at $525.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

