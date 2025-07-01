Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,030 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 438.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 118,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.4% during the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 105,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

NYSE:DFS opened at $197.76 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $122.37 and a one year high of $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.59.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

