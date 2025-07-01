Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,798 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

NYSE SWK opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 136.10%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

