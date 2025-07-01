Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 769 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 569.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $167.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.30 and a 200-day moving average of $136.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.40.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

