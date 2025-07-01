Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 79,065 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79,065 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 295.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $195.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

IQVIA stock opened at $157.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

