Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,643 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,643 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 145,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 118,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 397.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,896,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,404 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 418.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 695,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 311.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 129,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.33. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $996.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 billion. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 17.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.44 to $16.90 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

