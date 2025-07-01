ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) CEO Ara Mahdessian Sells 24,391 Shares

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 24,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $2,552,518.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $104.65. This trade represents a 100.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ServiceTitan stock opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.83. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $131.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTAN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

