ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) CFO David Sherry Sells 16,630 Shares

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CFO David Sherry sold 16,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,740,329.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 368,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,582,152.70. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Sherry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 18th, David Sherry sold 5,771 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $607,224.62.

ServiceTitan Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TTAN stock opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.83.

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in ServiceTitan by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 143.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 356,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after acquiring an additional 209,822 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the first quarter worth approximately $451,000.

TTAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ServiceTitan from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceTitan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

