ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) President Vahe Kuzoyan Sells 25,208 Shares

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 25,208 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $2,638,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TTAN opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $131.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceTitan from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTAN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

