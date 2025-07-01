Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,059,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,160,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,600,000 after buying an additional 230,982 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,630 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,136,000 after acquiring an additional 542,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

NYSE:SPG opened at $160.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.94 and a 200-day moving average of $166.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.76%.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

