Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Frank Slootman Sells 306,502 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 306,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $68,184,434.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,818,687.22. The trade was a 64.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 26th, Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total value of $93,191,286.20.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Frank Slootman sold 7,294 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $1,517,152.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Frank Slootman sold 1,859 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total transaction of $390,315.64.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $223.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.83. The company has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $225.68.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $898,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 455.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 101,806 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,088,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 922,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,513,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $18,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Macquarie upped their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.22.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

