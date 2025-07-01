SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.