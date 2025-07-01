Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

In related news, CEO David M. Maura sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $4,324,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 723,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,417,966.71. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 101.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $118,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $157,000.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.2%

SPB opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.31. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $50.73 and a twelve month high of $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.67). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $675.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.95%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

