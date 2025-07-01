Spire Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,514,000 after buying an additional 72,991 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,505,000 after buying an additional 2,590,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,296,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,647,000 after buying an additional 331,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,683,000 after buying an additional 558,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,374,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.23.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $132.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.35. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $771,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 485,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,873,424.40. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $30,363,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,416,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,184,489.90. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,607,528 shares of company stock valued at $201,688,571 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

