Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Position Reduced by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,692,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,782,000 after buying an additional 37,144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,293,000 after acquiring an additional 170,025 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,367,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after acquiring an additional 66,054 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,631,000. Finally, Matauro LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 2,141,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,513,000 after purchasing an additional 154,057 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of PHYS opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.