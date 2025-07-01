Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SoundHound AI Call Options (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 186,752 call options on the company. This is an increase of 122% compared to the typical volume of 83,962 call options.
SoundHound AI Stock Up 9.2%
SOUN opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 2.64. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 68.55% and a negative net margin of 184.34%. The business had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on SOUN
Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI
In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 79,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $744,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 637,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,561.60. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 254,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $2,380,959.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,749,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,378,034.40. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 961,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,847. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,031,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,508,000 after buying an additional 8,402,881 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,973,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,390,000 after buying an additional 2,274,105 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth about $41,595,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 1,386.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 1,289,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after buying an additional 1,085,473 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SoundHound AI
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Tesla’s Robotaxi Hype Fuels Bullish Price Targets to $500
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Value vs Growth Ratio Hits Cycle Low—Top Value Picks to Buy
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Biotech Catalyst Alert: NKTR, CDTX & WGS Rallying With Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.