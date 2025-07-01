Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SoundHound AI Call Options (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 186,752 call options on the company. This is an increase of 122% compared to the typical volume of 83,962 call options.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI Stock Up 9.2%

SOUN opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 2.64. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 68.55% and a negative net margin of 184.34%. The business had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SOUN shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SOUN

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 79,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $744,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 637,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,561.60. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 254,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $2,380,959.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,749,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,378,034.40. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 961,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,847. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,031,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,508,000 after buying an additional 8,402,881 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,973,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,390,000 after buying an additional 2,274,105 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth about $41,595,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 1,386.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 1,289,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after buying an additional 1,085,473 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.