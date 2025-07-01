Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 32,764 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 139% compared to the average volume of 13,733 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.31. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $45.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CZR. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,364,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,854,000 after purchasing an additional 100,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

