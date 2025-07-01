Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SPDR Gold Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 637,835 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 399,281 call options.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Gold Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $304.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.09 and its 200-day moving average is $279.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $214.49 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The firm has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

