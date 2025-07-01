Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYBT. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,077.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 806.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Laura L. Wells sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,412. This trade represents a 21.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 2,802 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $218,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,491.40. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,210. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler set a $81.00 target price on Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens upped their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYBT

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.96 and a 1 year high of $79.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.