Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.2% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $176.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.02 and a 200 day moving average of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,712,890.52. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $35,682,228 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.