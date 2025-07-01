Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOU. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a C$78.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$65.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$55.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.83. The firm has a market cap of C$24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$64.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$323,379.00. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 56,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.94, for a total transaction of C$3,636,561.60. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,913,971 in the last 90 days. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

