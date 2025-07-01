Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 816 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $238.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.74 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $270.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $16,594,682.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 647,940,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,957,071,872.44. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,720 shares of company stock worth $127,841,422. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

