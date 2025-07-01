Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $78,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,158,310. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,321,229. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

DELL stock opened at $122.63 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $150.23. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

