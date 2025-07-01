Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,891 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,792,000. GenTrust LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 969,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,094,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $476,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VGK opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $78.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

