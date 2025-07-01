Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.8% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 221,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $127,773,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 82,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,498,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.27, for a total transaction of $325,160.55. Following the sale, the director owned 9,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,740.89. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.47, for a total transaction of $10,075,372.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,875,385.09. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,095 shares of company stock valued at $93,076,345. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.52.

NASDAQ:META opened at $738.09 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $747.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $643.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

