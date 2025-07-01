Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

