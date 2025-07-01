Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.57.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $218.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.85 and its 200-day moving average is $156.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $219.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $518,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,763,118. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 6,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $1,398,122.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,892. This represents a 20.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,476 shares of company stock worth $52,780,286 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

