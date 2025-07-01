Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Invests $254,000 in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,538,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $485,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $408,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXE stock opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.87. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is -42.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXE shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expand Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.55.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

