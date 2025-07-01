Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 261,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in PayPal by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 183,011 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Arete Research set a $81.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

