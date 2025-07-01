Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 827 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 5.99%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

