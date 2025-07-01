Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

NYSE:CRH opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average is $94.51. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

